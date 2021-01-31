$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.12. Comstock Resources reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRK. Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

NYSE CRK traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,115. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 355.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

