-$0.10 EPS Expected for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $522.23 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%.

IEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

IEA opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $439.14 million, a PE ratio of 321.22 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62.

In related news, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $107,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $169,440.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,554 shares of company stock worth $321,073. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEA. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $83,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $458,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $83,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $50,000. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.