$0.17 EPS Expected for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.01. NGL Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 245.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50,667 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 17.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 26.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. 2,073,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,110. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $352.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

