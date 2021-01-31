$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Gildan Activewear posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $602.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 424,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 136,646 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 813,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 172,845 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 766,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 210,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,518,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,929,000 after purchasing an additional 56,078 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 768,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,557. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

