-$0.22 EPS Expected for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.24). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Olema Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLMA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 425,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,040,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 43,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,907. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.43. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

