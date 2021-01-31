$0.44 EPS Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.64. The stock had a trading volume of 839,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.