$0.81 EPS Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.79. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. JMP Securities upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Shares of OHI stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.22. 1,757,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 44,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 32,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

