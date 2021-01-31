$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Eaton Vance posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eaton Vance.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $451.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.14 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Shares of NYSE:EV traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,538. Eaton Vance has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.15. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 496.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 28,355 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 149.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 14.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the third quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the third quarter worth about $408,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton Vance (EV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.