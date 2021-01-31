$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.84. Service Co. International posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $918.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.00 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

SCI opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $54.67.

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $1,317,896.00. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,616 shares of company stock worth $11,036,920. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3,622.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

