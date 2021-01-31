0Chain Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $614,678.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 43.3% against the US dollar. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002972 BTC on exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $46.87 million and $614,678.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000225 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00046257 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

