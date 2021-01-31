0Chain (ZCN) Trading Up 61.9% Over Last Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002949 BTC on exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $48.12 million and $514,847.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 61.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000219 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00043389 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

