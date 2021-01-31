0x Price Hits $0.69 (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. 0x has a market cap of $519.12 million and approximately $413.81 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 0x has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00067924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.35 or 0.00896128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.09 or 0.04379821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020599 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00031318 BTC.

About 0x

0x (ZRX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,237,563 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

