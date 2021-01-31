0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.66 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00066348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.00 or 0.00895137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.25 or 0.04348544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00030596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019598 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.