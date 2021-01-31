$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.19. Verizon Communications reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,120,105,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,084,232,000 after purchasing an additional 937,809 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $953,857,000 after buying an additional 330,979 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,105,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,434,000 after buying an additional 592,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,803,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $285,780,000 after buying an additional 601,312 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.75. 26,231,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,660,246. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $226.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

