$11.90 Million in Sales Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will announce sales of $11.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $11.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $48.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.70 million to $49.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $50.55 million, with estimates ranging from $49.10 million to $52.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

LMST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.87. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 42.1% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 135,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

