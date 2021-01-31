124,427 Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 124,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 38,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 114,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $17.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

PAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

