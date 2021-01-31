126,400 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Acquired by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $62,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,003,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,392. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

