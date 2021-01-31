12,711 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.1% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,112,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 77,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $198.59 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $210.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.81.

