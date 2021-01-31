154,468 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 154,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,501,000.

QQQJ stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $33.40.

