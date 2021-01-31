18,633 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Polaris by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 111,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,957,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $1,455,163.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,333.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 23,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,578 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PII opened at $116.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.55 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

