19,937 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $10,132,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $221.01 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

