1inch Price Reaches $4.74 on Exchanges (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. 1inch has a market capitalization of $505.66 million and approximately $931.79 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1inch has traded up 90.9% against the US dollar. One 1inch token can now be purchased for $4.74 or 0.00014577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00048572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00134416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00277089 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00067830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00067985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038973 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,686,509 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

1inch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

