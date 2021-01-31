27,618 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,000. PayPal accounts for about 1.2% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5,875.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,493,000 after buying an additional 716,092 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.31. 9,805,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,676,006. The firm has a market cap of $274.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $254.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.02.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.53.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

