2,964 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TDG stock opened at $553.28 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.28.
In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total value of $5,747,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,529,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total value of $7,268,618.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $64,263,315. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.56.
TransDigm Group Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
