33,267 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 46,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 168,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 52,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,309,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,209,000 after acquiring an additional 44,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.90 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

