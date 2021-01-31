5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
FPLSF opened at $2.86 on Friday. 5N Plus has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.34 million, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
