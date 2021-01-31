5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

FPLSF opened at $2.86 on Friday. 5N Plus has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.34 million, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

