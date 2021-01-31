672 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 672 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,864.62.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,772.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1,637.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,932.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

