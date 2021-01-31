7,052 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,546,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock opened at $259.01 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $287.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,650 shares of company stock worth $72,353,557. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.80.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.