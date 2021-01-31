$738.74 Million in Sales Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will announce $738.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $737.88 million and the highest is $739.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million.

MCFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,068,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of MCFE opened at $18.85 on Friday. McAfee has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $22.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

