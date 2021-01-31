76,509 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,509 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LUV stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

