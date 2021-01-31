76,990 Shares in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Bought by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 2.1% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC owned about 0.47% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,784,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,730 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,070,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 171,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

PFM opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.