79,048 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 79,048 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,782,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $793.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $751.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.41. The firm has a market cap of $752.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,593.43, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,833,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.29.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

