80,945 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 353,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

IVLU stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. 65,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,501. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

