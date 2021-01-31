81,354 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 904.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $56.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $62.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.43.

