8X8 PROTOCOL Hits One Day Volume of $63,802.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $63,802.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

