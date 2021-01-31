8X8 PROTOCOL Market Cap Hits $1.33 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $112,820.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000412 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002571 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

