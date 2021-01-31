9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Down 36.6% in January

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,500 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the December 31st total of 584,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 9F stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JFU stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. 9F has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

