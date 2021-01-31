A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $2,801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,910,696.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,967.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,415. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

AOS traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $54.30. 2,704,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,066. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $60.45. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.