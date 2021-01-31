Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €20.25 ($23.82).

ARL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) stock opened at €18.84 ($22.16) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €20.15 and its 200-day moving average is €18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. Aareal Bank AG has a 1 year low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 1 year high of €31.29 ($36.81). The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.50.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

