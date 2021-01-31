Aave (AAVE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.65 Billion

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Aave has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and $560.67 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for about $296.10 or 0.00908647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aave has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00068307 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00053100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.61 or 0.04442342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020704 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00030443 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014491 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave's total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,319,925 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave's official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

