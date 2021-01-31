Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) Short Interest Update

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ATTBF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Abattis Bioceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

About Abattis Bioceuticals

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. operates as a life sciences and biotechnology company in Canada. The company develops and licenses natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biological, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets. It also provides Comfort, a cannabinoid enhanced nutraceutical for pain and inflammation; and Health-Canada licensed services for the cannabis industry.

