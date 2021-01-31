Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) Short Interest Update

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ATTBF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Abattis Bioceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08.
About Abattis Bioceuticals
