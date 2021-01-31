Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.59. 10,995,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,233. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.79. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $124.72. The stock has a market cap of $219.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

