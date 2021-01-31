AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Smith Salley & Associates’ 6th Largest Position

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $102.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

