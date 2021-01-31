AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.4% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after buying an additional 1,296,673 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,652,000 after buying an additional 426,045 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,239,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,238,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,243,000 after buying an additional 153,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,179,000 after buying an additional 66,269 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.01. The stock has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

