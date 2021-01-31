AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.28.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.48. 9,380,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,779,060. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.01. The firm has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

