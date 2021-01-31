ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Down 44.1% in January

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the December 31st total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ABC-Mart,Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of AMKYF stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.20.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. It develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. The company is also involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

