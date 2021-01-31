Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the December 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ABEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 207,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $430,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 772,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,922.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,517 shares of company stock worth $630,764 over the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 131.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $188.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

