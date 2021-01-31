Abyss (ABYSS) Price Tops $0.0162 on Major Exchanges

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Abyss has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Abyss token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $248,514.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Abyss alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00068878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.52 or 0.00911142 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00053203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.78 or 0.04516748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020895 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00030038 BTC.

Abyss Profile

ABYSS is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

Buying and Selling Abyss

Abyss can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.