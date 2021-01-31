Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,300 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the December 31st total of 365,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 720,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ ACER opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 91,731 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

