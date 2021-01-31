Add.xyz Hits Market Capitalization of $919,430.77 (PLT)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Add.xyz token can currently be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Add.xyz has traded 71.1% higher against the dollar. Add.xyz has a market cap of $919,430.77 and $1.38 million worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00068660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.40 or 0.00907184 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00052930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,469.55 or 0.04497857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00020976 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00031226 BTC.

Add.xyz Token Profile

Add.xyz is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

Add.xyz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

